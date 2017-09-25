Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has asked the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Jamaat Syedna Aliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin to spend Muharramul Harram in the city and address his majlis and he has consented to his request.

He was talking to media men just after listening to the majlis of Syedna Aliqadar Mufaddal Saifuddin at Tahri Masjid in Saddar on Sunday.

He said it was encouraging that Syedna was addressing a gathering in the city in which his followers had come from others countries also. “We have made necessary security arrangements for his majalis,” he said, and added, “Our Bohri brothers are peaceful and cooperative gentlemen. They have also cooperated with the administration for their security.”

Murad further said that peace had been restored in the city due to constant efforts and political will of the government. “The credit for this also goes to the people of Karachi who have supported targeted operations and extended their full support to the government, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies,” he said.

The chief minister said that with the restoration of peace in the city boost has been witnessed in the business activities. “People have started coming out of their homes with their families without any fear,” he said, and added, “Syedna has come from India to address his majalis and this is happening after 21 years.”

He expressed his satisfaction that the city was again attracting and respecting its investors, religious scholars and spiritual leaders.

Earlier, the chief minister reached Tahiri Masjid where he listened to the sermon of Syedna. He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro. Syedna, just after his address, presented a shawl, Rosary and a prayer mat to the chief minister.

Later, the chief minister reviewed the arrangements made by Bohra community for majalis at KPI ground. He visited their kitchen, dispensary and resting places. The chief minister issued directives to Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan to stay in touch with the management of Bohra community and provide them whatever necessary security and support they needed.