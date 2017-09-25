KARACHI - Three-day single country Thailand Exhibition successfully concluded here on Sunday as 45 companies showcased their new range of products by making business deals with local distributors and dealers.

Thousands of visitors including women availed the opportunity to get direct access to the Thai products after nine years. A large number of people thronged exhibition on last day. Although exhibition was aimed at building ties with local companies, dealers, agents and Thailand companies offered a small range of their products for on spot sale, but almost all products on each stall were sold out encouraging them to explore more business opportunities in Pakistan.

Leading Thai companies displayed around 8 categories of products including foods and beverages, garments, medicine, cosmetic and fashion accessories, gifts and decorative items , health and beauty , household and kitchenware, leather and footwear production.

Suebsak Dangboonrueng, Director Thai Trade Centre, Dhaka, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government while talking to media at the concluding session termed the exhibition successful in terms of introducing Thai products to the people of Pakistan and finalizing business deals.

Dangboonrueng hoped that the FTA between Pakistan and Thailand will be signed by end of this year or in the first quarter of 2018, which will not only increase the volume of bilateral trade between both countries but also increase the opportunity for the investment in Pakistan.

“Many Thai investors are waiting for the final outcome of FTA as they are willing to make investment in Pakistan to large extent. The FTA is not only about products it is also about the people where they get quality products with choice”, he informed.

He said once FTA is signed, Pakistani students will also be able to benefit from the Thai education and healthcare sectors as these are very affordable for them.

The holding of such exhibition after 9 years is also significant as the impression of Pakistan as a country marred with terrorism is dispelling. “The security situation of Pakistan has become much better which is encouraging sign for the foreign investors. Earlier, due to security reasons they were reluctant to visit Pakistan but now situation is satisfactory”, Dangboonrueng observed.

Replying to question, he said that beside such exhibition, such events related to education and healthcare will be organized from next year onwards.

Earlier, President FPCCI Zubair Tufail also visited exhibition on its second day and appreciated efforts of organizers to promote business ties between the two countries.