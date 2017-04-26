Karachi - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja on Tuesday said that as a government employee, he was bound to follow the rules and regulations. While talking to the newsmen, Khawaja reminded that he could not leave his post merely of his own free will.

He said he had no plans to file a petition against the Sindh government, and also said that he had no issues with the PPP government. It’s worth mentioning here that the Sindh government has twice attempted to replace Khawaja, but he is still working as IGP of the province thanks to the courts’ directives to the former to refrain from removing him. However, the civil society, business community of the port city and other influential sectors of the society have raised their voice in support of the IGP. The federal government has also opposed the provincial government’s decision to replace Khawaja.