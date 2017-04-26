Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday announced the second phase of Go Nawaz Go protest movement under which it would hold its first show of power in Karachi in front of Mazar-e-Quaid today (Wednesday).

Announcing the schedule of the protest movement at a press conference at PPP Media Cell, PPP Sindh President and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that the first public gathering would be held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, followed by second on April 30 in Hyderabad, in Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana on May 6, in Mirpurkhas on May 11, in Shaheed Benzairabad on May 16, in Sukkur on May 21 while a labour day public gathering would also be held in Karachi on May 1 at Nishter Park.

Khuhro added that after holding protests at district level, the party would now hold large public gatherings at divisional level in the province.

He said that the federal government was responsible for the shortage of water, gas and electricity in the province and PPP was not among those parties, the federal government could expect to remain silent on these issues. “Instead it will inform the rulers that the people want to get rid of them due to their discriminatory politics,” he added. Holding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif the root cause of all evils in the country, the minister said that PPP’s protests would continue until he was ousted from power.

“The court had charge-sheeted the prime minister and now the person sitting at this position cannot be trusted and is a thief,” he said, and added that the people of Sindh province had always foiled conspiracies against the country and would now face the federal government over its injustices with the province.

Giving details of the sit-in at Mazar-e- Quaid, Khuhro said that a team led by Waqar Mehdi had been constituted to oversee the arrangements of the sit-in.

“The event would begin at 3:00 pm and later the party leadership would address the gathering,” he informed.

He said that PPP had no idea as to how it could get to the prime minister as the federal government is incapable to hold the national assembly proceedings. “Therefore, we are left with no other option but to reach out to masses against him,” he explained. He lamented that the PTI leaders, especially Imran Khan, were facilitating Nawaz Sharif and had shown all their cards before time.