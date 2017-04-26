KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has launched a mass contact drive in Sindh in connection with the big rally of PTI scheduled in Islamabad on April 28.

In this regard, Sheikh led the Tabdeli Express rally that left Karachi on Tuesday and reached Badin through Dhabeji, Gharo, Sajawal, Thatta and Golarchi.

On the occasion, a rickshaw rally was also arranged which was attended by a large number of people, including children, who were chanting anti-government slogans. People greeted participants of the rally by showering flower petals on them.

Talking to the media men, Haleem Adil Sheikh said if it would nothing less than a tragedy for the PML-N that their prime minister would stand obediently before the government officials like Ajmal Pahari and Uzair Baloch and answer to their questions.

He claimed that instead of calling the rulers ‘Sadiq and Ameen', people had already given them ridiculous names.

Branding the rulers as economic terrorists', he said PML-N’s government had left poor masses of Pakistan hungry and deprived.

He said a large number of people would attend the Islamabad rally on April 28 and demand the resignation of the prime minister.

He said to make the Islamabad rally a big success, “Our caravan is meeting people including traders, shopkeepers, labourers, students and people belonging to all walks of life.