Kandhkot - The second phase of census started across Kashmore district on Tuesday (April 25) which would continue till May 24.

According to In-charge of Census Cell district Kashmore, as many as 431 enumerators are taking part in the exercise, who would collect data from residents in 860 census blocks.

He said in initial stages, households will be counted and in the second phase, members of each household would be counted and other details of these individuals would also be collected.

The census team consists of three persons: an army man, a policeman and an enumerator.

They will collect the data and then report to the in charge and the final data would be entered and analyzed at provincial and federal level.

It is worth mentioning here that social activists, various and political party activists, local citizens and others have started campaigns to sensitize people about the census.