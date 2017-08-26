KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja on Friday announced giving 100 highly equipped police mobile vans to police helpline Madadgar 15, for quick response on citizen complaints.

The IGP was visiting a new building of Police Helpline Madadgar 15 established along with the Airport police station where he also held a meeting over ongoing developments and infrastructure for the Police Helpline. Zonal DIGs, DIG Administration and director information technology also attended the meeting.

IGP Khawaja directed the DIG Administration to provide all the necessary equipments including computers and infrastructure on priority basis to the Madadgar 15.

“100 new specialized police vans would also be provided to Madadgar 15 soon,” announced IGP Khawaja. These special mobiles would only be in use of Madadgar 15 to take actions timely on citizens’ complaints. He said that the names of zone, district and police station would also be mentioned in each police mobile van.

A special android device would be attached with each police mobile van which will interlink the mobile van with the Madadgar 15 Centre,” he explained. The Android device would help the police personnel to reach on the spot timely to help the citizens.

The IGP also asked the authorities concerned to provide two heavy generators to the Madadgar 15 Centre to avoid any inconvenience. IGP Sindh was also briefed about the Madadgar 15 software and its functions.