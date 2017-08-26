KARACHI - Commandant Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police Maqsood Ahmed Friday said that the tactical training provided by the Pakistan Navy to commandos of SSU would be an asset to foil nefarious designs of terrorists.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest at the passingout ceremony of 2nd Batch of 28 Jawans of SSU who have completed 8-weeks counter-terrorism course at Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC) Nathiagali, said a statement issued here. The training modules included Air Assault, Bus Assault, Sniper Firing, Room Combat, Close Quarter Battle Repelling, Basic Swimming Skills, Weapons Handling and Physical Fitness.

Maqsood said that Pakistan is facing multi-dimensional challenges of law and order and security. The tactical training will play an effective role in war against terrorism.

The commandant also appreciated the contribution and support by Captain Imran Khalid Commanding Officer Navy SEAL (Sea, Air and Land) and other training officers for providing this modern training to commandos of SSU.

He hoped that such training by Pakistan Navy will continue for commandos of SSU in future.

Later, Captain Imran Khalid Commanding Officer gave away shield to Commando Zohaib as best trainee of the Course.