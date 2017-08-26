KARACHI - Corruption includes the abuse of public office for private gains. Globally, corruption distorts market mechanism like fair competition and deters domestic and foreign investment, also increases the cost of doing business.

These views were expressed by NAB Deputy Director Qamar Abbas Abbasi while addressing a seminar entitled “Role of Youth in fight against Corruption” organised by University of Karachi (KU) held at Faculty of Management KU.

Each year, global economies suffer the loss of 20-40 percent of development budget through high level corruption, he said. Discussing the performance report of NAB January - June 2017, he said that NAB received 71 verified complaints in which 52 inquiries and 38 investigations were completed.

28 references were filed while 53 arrests were made. NAB recovered 202.9 million rupees from indirect recoveries while 68.949 million Rupees from plea bargain. “We always give example of western countries for rule of law but we don’t practice this in our country. Character building societies for students must be established in varsities, colleges and schools.