KARACHI - Taking notice of raise in tuition fees by certain private schools, Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has assured the parents of the students that their legal grievances would be addressed properly.

A three-member committee under Director General Private Institutions had been formed, which would submit its report in a week time.

This he said while talking to media at office on Friday. Regarding increase in tuition fees by private schools, the minister said that a petition was in a court and unless it was decided, the private schools could increase fee only by 7 percent.

He added, “No one is above the law and parents should complain in black and white to us, then Education Department will definitely take action against those institutions which are violating the rules and regulations.”

The minister said: “There are rules and regulations for private educational institutions and they are bound to follow them.” He said that the letters had been sent to private schools in this regard and a meeting with associations of private schools would be convened after Eidul Azha to resolve the issue.”

He assured the parents that they would also be taken on board and their right interests would be safeguarded. “There is a standing committee of Sindh Assembly on education and its meeting will also be held soon to discuss issue regarding education across the province,” he concluded.

Earlier, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shamim Ahmed Firpo has requested Sindh Minister for Education & Literacy Jam Mehtab Dahar to take strict notice of the looting being carried out by most of the private schools, who have substantially raised school tuition fee by around 10 to 16 percent, making it almost impossible for the lower middle class and middle class segments of the society to meet their kids’ schooling expenditures.

President KCCI said that a delegation of perturbed parents visited the Karachi Chamber to complain about the massive looting being carried out by private schools, responsible for exorbitantly raising the school fee as per their desire against the honorable Sindh High Court’s decision which allows 5 percent increase. While requesting KCCI to convince the authorities to take stern action against such schools, the parents said that exorbitant fee hike by schools has gone beyond their affordability, forcing them to discontinue the education of their children.

They said that parents recently staged a demonstration to strongly condemn the rise in school fee by private schools but to no avail as no action has been taken so far which was the basic reason why they felt it necessary to knock KCCI’s doors for assistance.

“The Sindh government must ensure that our kids get high-quality education at an affordable fee which is in the larger interest of the country. Karachi Chamber strongly believes that only an educated Pakistan will be able to move forward; otherwise, we will be left behind and the country will continue to face crises,” opined KCCI President.