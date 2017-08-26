KARACHI - The government has been able to prevent politically motivated and militant violence in Karachi. People living in settlements of lower income groups in the city continue to face violence within and outside their households owing to virtual collapse of essential civic services related to water supply, sanitation, municipal waste disposal, transport and mobility and health services.

“The fact that vulnerability and lack of access to infrastructure such as water supply and solid waste removal are associated with higher violence levels proves there are material drivers to violence. This means if addressed, violence could be mitigated,” the research report finds out.

This was one of the broader findings of a recently collaborative social research on “Gender and violence in Urban Pakistan” as three faculty members, one based in Karachi and two in London jointly authored the report whose conclusions were presented and discussed here at a programme at The Centre of Excellence in Journalism of Institute of Business Administration (CEJ at IBA) Karachi.

Dr Nausheen H Anwar of the Department of Social Sciences at IBA Karachi, Dr Daanish Mustafa of Kings College London, and Dr Amiera Sawas of Grantham Institute of Imperial College London jointly conducted the research, which was supported by IDRC and DFID.

Dean and Director of IBA Karachi Dr Farrukh Iqbal chaired the proceedings and said that his institute would continue to support such research studies in collaboration with foreign universities.

The research study, which surveyed some 2445 households in 12 low-income working class neighbourhoods in Karachi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi; revealed that over 88 per cent respondents of its surveys in Karachi reported being a victim of violence either outside their homes by strangers or within their households or residential localities by their family members or acquaintances.

It said that, in Rawalpindi-Islamabad, some 35 per cent respondents of the surveys reported being subjected to violence by strangers. The study reveals that Karachi outweighs Rawalpindi-Islamabad in terms of petty and political violence.

A higher incidence of psychological violence is reported for Rawalpindi-Islamabad. Psychological violence is an almost necessary by-product of physical violence. However by erasing physical violence all forms of psychological violence do not cease, the study concludes.

Discussing findings of the report, one of its authors Dr Daanish Mustafa said that urbanization and development of Karachi didn’t take into account at all vulnerabilities and socio-economic hardships of its people living in impoverished neighbourhoods.

He said that recent development projects completed in the city had no regard for basic human needs of its population as rather it seemed that Karachi was being developed just to accommodate and cater to needs of its ever increasing motor vehicles.

He said that rapid expansion and urbanization of cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad had been done in such a manner that people belonging to poor economic background had been left with no option other than to establish their residential settlements near or in plains of intra-city channels like Malir, Lyari River, or Lai Nullah where they face serious health and social hazards throughout the year and especially during monsoon season.

Dr Amiera Sawas said that major gaps in demand and supply of essential civic services like water, health, and electricity had been making residents of low-income residential settlements vulnerable to violence within and outside their households.

In the panel discussion, Dr Noman Ahmed, chairman of Department of Architecture and Planning of NED University of Engineering & Technology, said that major social issues in Karachi had emerged owing to controversies related to control and ownership of lucrative swathes of land in the city as rival quarters having vested interests in real estate affairs had fought with each other to control them.

He said that new housing schemes were being developed mostly towards Eastern parts of Karachi and in most of such instances, unscrupulous elements use forcible and illegal means to occupy land and evict their native residents to pave way for their upcoming commercial residential ventures.

He said that in the days run-up to festive occasion of Eidul Azha every year, several unauthorized makeshift cattle markets emerged in Karachi without due permission of the government.

Dr Nausheen H Anwar said that urban planning and development was being carried out in the major city of Karachi in a haphazard and ill-planned manner as it resulted in a greater carbon footprint causing serious environmental degradation which in turn makes lives of their dwellers quite miserable.

Eminent journalist and social commentator Muqtida Mansoor, who was also part of the panel discussion, spoke about the rise in violence in attitudes which in turn leads to psychological and physical violence. He also spoke about the double standards that led to gender discrimination.

Farhat Parveen of NOW Communities pointed out that urbanization and migration has added complexity to the social structure as tribal traditions of jirga, and lack of female education and voting rights etc are existing within cities like Karachi too.

The panelists emphasised the role of media in educating the audience and introducing a sensitive, ethical language to reduce the level of violence in the day-to-day environment.