KARACHI - A police inspector was injured in a firing incident on Friday.

A police inspector Nasir Sami was shot at near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi. He was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Inspector Sami was posted at the Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) Sharifabad. Initial reports suggest that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire at him when he offered resistance on a robbery bid.

However, ACLC chief SSP Muqaddas Haider said that the inspector was shot once in his face, adding that the nature of the incident has yet to be ascertained as the police was investigating the matter either the incident was an act of targeted attack or occurred over offering resistance on a ribbing bid as the injured inspector was not in condition to record his statement.

On the other side, Mangopir police found two shot dead mutilated bodies from the bushes here on Friday. Police on the information provided by the residence rushed on the spot and shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Doctors at hospital said that the bodies were at least two days old and thrown on the stop after killing them. Police said that the both dead persons identified as Mushtaq and Rafiq while motive beind the abduction and killing has yet to be ascertain. Police shifted the bodies to morgue after autopsy.

In another violent incident, gunmen ridding on a motorbike shot dead a man in Gulshan-e-Hadid locality. Police shifted the body to JPMC for autopsy while victim yet to be identified. End