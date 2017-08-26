KARACHI - Sindh Rangers Friday claimed to have foiled a terror bid by recovering arms and ammunitions dumped by Lyari gangsters.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary troops after receiving a tip off about the possible terror activities conducted a raid at an empty plot in Chakiwara area of Lyari.

The spokesperson said that the Rangers troops had an intelligence based information that the gangsters belonging to Uzair Baloch group of Lyari gangsters had dumped arms and ammunitions at an empty plot in Lyari to carry out terror activities, adding that reacting on information, the troops raided a plot and recovered arms and ammunitions.

The recovered arms and ammunitions included seven pistols, seven revolvers and dozens of ammunitions. The spokesperson said that the recovered arms and ammunitions had to be used in target killings and terror activities in a city.