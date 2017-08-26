HYDERABAD - A suspected outlaw bearing a head money of Rs 500,000 has been shot dead in a police encounter in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police spokesman informed here Friday that the slain suspect Naveed

Panhwar sustained fatal gunshots during an exchange of fire with the police near Juriyal Shah graveyard in Affandi Town area.

The spokesman claimed that Panhwar, from whom the police recovered a 9 mm pistol along with bullets, was booked in at least 25 police cases including 12 heinous crimes.

The dead body was taken to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem before being handed over to the family.