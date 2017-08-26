KARACHI - Religious parties on Friday staged protest demonstrations against US President Donald John Trump. The leaders on the occasion not only condemned the recent statement of US president but termed it stabbing in back of Pakistan despite major sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) Karachi chapter staged protest demonstration after the Friday prayers outside the Imambargh Khardar Karachi. The participants of the demo were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against US president Donald John Trump. They chanted slogans against US president and also burn American flags to express their anger.

Addressing the protesters, MWM leaders Allama Ahmed Iqbal, Ali Hussain Naqvi, Moulana Azhar Naqvi said that Trump in his recent statement has confirmed that his policies were against actually against Pakistan despite of major sacrifices in war against terrorism.

They termed USA most danger state which is working against the Muslims across the world while the time has arrived Pakistan should get rid of a fake friend which has remained intact with country since long to get its personal gain.

They said earlier US engaged Pakistan in its war to destabilise the country while now both US and India were planning to provide smooth path to world terrorist organization Daesh inside Pakistan. They said that everyone is aware with the wicked polices of USA as it initially under the banner of peace killed innocent people in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and other Muslims states. US not only destroyed these countries but provided complete support to Taliban and Daesh. USA financially supports these terrorists’ organizations and using them against the Muslims across the world to defame Islam globally, they added.

MWM leaders said practicing wicked polices against Pakistan would result as a big mistake for USA as it would open the path of destruction for USA itself. The nation is untied and stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Armed forces they said and urged Pak-army to deal with situation bravely and confidently.

Similarly, Difa-e-Pakistan Council also staged a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club to condemn the recent statement of the US President. Larger number of people carrying Pakistan flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans against USA President participate in the demonstration. They condemned the US president statement and chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Armed forces.

Mili Muslim League Pakistan leader Muzamil Iqbal Hashmi, Jammat-e-Islami Muslim Pervaiz, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Jamait Ulema Pakistan Abdul Haleem, Jamaat-Ud-Dawa Abdul Azeem, PST Matloob Awan, MUM Abdul Khaliq and others attended the protest demo.

Addressing the participants the speakers said that Pakistan gave endless sacrifices against the terrorism while USA moving on its old policies has once again disregarded all the efforts and work done by Pakistan. Rulers should take this matter seriously and bring down the relationship with USA at bottom along with a rapid response to the president Donald John Trump.

They said that quick response of China in this regard is admirable and we are proud of the Pak-China friendship. Whereas the world should recognize the real face of USA and it is which is responsible for the terrorism across the world, they added.

The speakers on the occasion pointed out that USA never responded as friend of Pakistan and at the time of East-Pakistan war it delayed to send its aircraft carrier. US never wanted progress of Pakistan and always worked to destabilize country.

Praising the sacrifices of Pakistan Armed forces they said that Chief of Army Staff has responded good in this regard and given a clear message to the opponents which reflects as the real voice of Pakistani Nation. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Friday strictly criticised the United States President Donald Trump for his controversial statement against Pakistan.

In a statement, he said that the US herself is the greatest terrorist in this world. He said that US’s CIA and other operatives have been harboring terrorists and using them in Balochistan, FATA, Karachi and other areas.

He was of the view that the US policy makers needs to know that the US policies have been creating unrest in the world and are directly responsible for terrorism across the globe.

Engr Naeem said that Pakistan has been rendering huge sacrifices in this so-called war against terrorism but those responsible for this terrorism are criticizing the country. He also demanded of the government and state institutions to review their existing policies and devise a comprehensive foreign policy, ensuring the interests of Pakistan.

Criticising the government, he said that the Pakistan’s foreign policy have badly been failed. He said that the Pakistani nation is united against any potential threat. He urged the government to reply the Trump led US government in the same tone and intensity it used against the country.