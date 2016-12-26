KARACHI - As the threat of terrorism still looms large, seven thousand police personnel will perform security duty on 9th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto that is going to be commemorated across the country on December 27. The Sindh Police have finalised the security plan for the day.

Sources in the police said the threat of terrorism was looming large and the intelligence agencies had warned of the possibility of terrorist activity on the occasion of Benazir’s death anniversary, particularly in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. A large number of PPP workers is likely to attend the ceremony where PPP leaders such as Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will speak to the participants.

Intelligence agencies have asked the authorities and law enforcement agencies concerned to take extra security measures to avoid any untoward incident on the death anniversary of Benazir.

Security personnel and commandoes of the Rapid Response Force (RRF), Special Security Unit (SSU) and Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) will perform duty along with officials of various districts of Sindh such as Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and the Police Training Centre, Shahdadpur. Women police personnel will also perform security duty on the occasion, Sindh Police Inspector General Mushtaq Maher was informed in a report compiled by the provincial police department.

Reviewing the security arrangements, the provincial police chief ordered the police officials to make sure that extraordinary security arrangements are put in place during death anniversary of the former Pakistan People’s Party chairperson at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. A number of high profile figures are likely to attend Benazir’s death anniversary.

The Sindh Police inspector general also directed the officials to enhance security at Naudero Railway Station and main arteries of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. He also directed the bomb disposal squad to sweep the route. “Snap checking and patrol should be enhanced,” the IG said. He said, “Security and traffic issues should be addressed in consultation with the local administration.”

According to the police, 32 senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and 71 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) will control the security situation on the occasion. Seven SPs will control the traffic. CCTV cameras would be installed in the area.

The Sindh government has already declared December 27 as a public holiday on account of death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. All offices, autonomous or semi-autonomous, working under the Sindh government will remain closed as per the notification released by the provincial government.

The PPP chairman and co-chairman will address the public meeting. The central executive committee meeting of the party will also be held to discuss Panama and other issues. “The CEC meeting will decide the fate of the movement against the government,” Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Moula Bakhsh Chandio said. He said that it would be a historic event where thousands of people would gather to pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto.