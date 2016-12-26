KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) today acquitted two accused of the murder of six policemen including deputy jail superintendent Karachi Amanullah Niazi.

The judge ordered exoneration of accused Abu Irfan and Faisal Khawaja due to lack of evidence against them.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers Ubaid K2, Saeed Bharam, Chaudhry Sajjad and Tanveer Chand have also been arrested in the same case.

Around 10 accused, including Noman alias Nomi, Zahid alias Zahid Kala, Farhan alias Farhan Kala, Jamal Pasra, Hashim, Yaseen, Shafique, Ishtiaq alias Police-Wala, Javed Hassan and Aneesur Rehman alias Ali, are absconding in the case and declared proclaimed offenders.

Six policemen including then deputy superintendent of jail Amanullah Khan Niazi, his driver, Akhter Hassan, and other policemen Shafiullah, Muhammad Azeem and Sabir Sultan were murdered in the Garden area of Karachi on June 15, 2006.

It was alleged that Ubaid K2 and the accused activists of MQM had killed Niazi as he had refused to provide facilities to the party workers in prison.