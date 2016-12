KARACHI : Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted an operation in SITE area of Karachi on Sunday night and arrested an operative of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The arrested TTP activist, indentified as Farukh Jamal alias Salman alias Lamba, was wanted in several cases police encounters and murders.

A CTD spokesman informed that a Kalashnikov and a hand grenade was also recovered from his possession.