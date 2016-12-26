SHIKARPUR - A large number of residents of Buhram Brohi village on Sunday staged a protest demonstration at the Shikarpur Press Club against firing on the house of villager Ghulam Hyder Brohi and failure of the Sultankot police in taking action against those involved in the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, protesting people, including Ghulam Hyder Brohi, Ali Asghar Brohi, Himat Ali Brohi and others, said that a group of armed men opened indiscriminate fire on the house of Ghulam Hyder Brohi and managed to escape. Later, panic gripped the locality.

They said that police had not taken action against those involved in the incident such as Babu Brohi. They alleged that Sultankot police had taken a hefty amount from Babu Brohi, designated accused in a case, in bribe.

The protesting people demanded that the Larkana DIG and Shikarpur SSP Umar Tufail take notice of the matter and play their role to dispense justice to the aggrieved party.