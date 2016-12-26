KHAIRPUR - Five people of two families were killed and 15 others were injured in accidents near Khairpur on Sunday night.

According to details, a trailer collided with a car near village Waris Ghambheer at Khairpur Bypass. As a result, Aghar Ali Arain and his son Muhammad Ayan Arain, 6, were killed.

Asghar’s wife Amna, son Nauman Ali Arain and driver Khadim Jogi were injured. Bodies and the injured were taken to civil hospital. Their relatives were handed over the bodies after completion of legal formalities.

The C-Section police have arrested the trailer driver and taken the trailer into custody.

In another incident, a trailer hit a rickshaw on the national highway. As a result, Mr Khan and his grandson Muhammad Shafiq were killed.

Halani police reached the crime scene and took bodies in to custody. Later the bodies were shifted to Kandiyaro Hospital for autopsy. The trailer driver fled. Police however took the trailer into custody.

Another incident took place near Jangho Buss Stop on Mehran National Highway in the jurisdiction of Kumb Police Station. The car collided with a speedy wagon resulting in death of a woman. Twelve other passengers were injured. They were taken to Kotdiji hospital where their condition was said to be critical.