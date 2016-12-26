KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Sunday claimed to have arrested five more criminals during ongoing targeted raids and operations in parts of the metropolis.

The raids, according to the Rangers spokesperson, were conducted in parts of the city, including Korangi, Hyderi, Zaman Town, Gulshan- e-Iqbal and Golimar. Rangers’ spokesperson said that five criminals were arrested during the raids. A suspect affiliated with the militant wing of a political party, a Lyari gangster, two extortionists and a robber were among the arrested suspects. The Rangers also claim to have recovered weapons from their possession.