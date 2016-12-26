KARACHI : Justice Adnan Karim of Sindh High Court (SHC) has recused himself from hearing bail plea of former petroleum Dr Asim in corruption reference filed by NAB against him.

Bail plea of Dr Asim in NAB corruption reference of Rs 462 billion came up for hearing before SHC on Monday. Justice Adnan Karim refused to hear the bail plea.

Following the refusal from hearing the bail application the plea was sent to Chief Justice SHC.

NAB has levelled 5 corruption charges against Dr Asim in its reference. Reference is pending hearing with Accountability court.