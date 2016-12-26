Karachi : Target killer Rifatullah alias Kamran Kalu arrested from Model Colony has confessed of killing 34 people including 24 persons on May 12, 2007.

He was arrested during a joint operation carried out by intelligence agencies and police. The target killer confessed killing of 34 people during interrogation.

According to his confessional statement, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended him after May 12, 2007 incident and no case was registered against him in return for bribe. He was handed over to special investigation unit. The target killer revealed that he paid Rs 0.5 million bribe to the unit and was freed.

The target killer further confessed to a rape of a woman in Shah Faisal Colony and to killing her husband upon resistance. The criminal stated that relatives of the killed persons were threatened against registration of a case.

The criminal further revealed that residents were forced to sell their houses on low rates to him and later he sold them at high prices.