Wood worth millions of rupees was gutted after a huge fire engulfed a warehouse of Karachi’s old Haji camp on Monday.

The fire erupted in the warehouse and swallowed one part of adjacent residential building and three depots.

Ten fire brigade vehicles tried to douse the fire and extinguished it after one and a half hour.

Fire brigade officials have said that the fire enveloped the building swiftly due to the presence of wood however; it was controlled due to timely effort.

However, the reason behind the blaze is yet to be determined.

No life loss was reported although wood worth millions and other valuable goods was reduced to ashes.