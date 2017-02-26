KARACHI - Former MNA from Ghotki Sardar Khalid Ahmed Khan Lund called on former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House on Saturday and announced joining PPP.

Sardar Khalid Lund said that only PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could lead the country as per the mission of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and founders of democracy Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and make Pakistan a model egalitarian society.