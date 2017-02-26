KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday raised questions about the Operation Raddul Fasaad launched by the Pakistan Army after the fresh wave of terrorism in the country and said that operations could not steer the county out of the law and order crisis.

He said that why a new military operation was launched when the ongoing operation, Operation Zarb-e-Azb, had not reached its culmination.

Kamal said this during a press conference at Pakistan House. PSP leaders Anis Qaimkhani, Raza Haroon and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media men, the PSP chairman said that Operation Zarb-e-Azb had not reached its culmination, but the armed forces had launched the Operation Raddul Fasaad following the new wave of terrorism in the country. He said the government and the military leadership should have completely implemented the National Action Plan (NAP) instead of launching a fresh operation. He said that it was awful that there was no peace in the country and the enemy was targeting people anywhere anytime.

He said it was a matter of concern that so many Pakistani youngsters were willing to become suicide bombers. He said that killing these youngsters through an army-led operation was not the only solution left. He said that there was no doubt that “we have made mistakes in the past and now efforts should be made to fix these problems instead of launching operations”.

The military operation cannot eliminate militancy from the country, said Kamal, adding that handing over cities to the armed forces was not a solution to the problem. He asked, “Is the decision to extend powers of the paramilitary force, Rangers, in Punjab enough to restore peace? What will happen if these operations failed? Which army will the government bring in to restore peace in the country then?”

The PSP chairman said that rulers should take lead to eliminate terrorism from the country rather than bringing the Pakistan Army in. All political and religious parties should sit together to find a solution to terrorism, Kamal said. He urged the politicians to think over the issue and find out the root causes.

Terming concentration of powers and resources in a few hands the root cause of all problems, he suggested that powers of the prime minister, chief ministers and governors should be transferred to union council representatives. This is the only way to curb terrorism and bring a durable peace in the county, he said.