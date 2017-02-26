KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Special Education Department to prepare an annual calendar for extracurricular activities in collaboration with the Sports Department for what he termed “differently abled” children to bring them into the mainstream in every walk of life.

He said this while addressing the inaugural session of the Abilities Expo 2017 at Expo Centre on Saturday. He said the purpose of arranging this event was to provide opportunities to special people by bringing all stakeholders at one platform. "Up till now, very limited efforts have been made to develop a strong linkage among special persons, educational institutions and entrepreneurs," he said. "This event gives better coordination and an incentive mechanism in addition to the existing facilities," he said. "It is an innovative approach to provide an opportunity to differently abled people to stand on their feet and lead a responsible life," he said.

The chief minister said that the world and its value system had traversed a long distance to cover and achieve objectives of civilisation. "Gone are the days when strength and opulence of the society was considered to be the depiction of civilisation development," he said and added, "The world has crossed that narrow meaning of civilisation. Now presence of a pragmatic supporting mechanism for a vulnerable section of the society in a system has become the benchmark of social development."

He said the traditional mechanism of measuring human development has now apparently transformed into the fact that how a society in general views its vulnerable section and to what extent it is willing to support them out of their helplessness.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, admitting and recognising the responsibility of his government, vowed to provide better institutional framework for the “differently abled people”. "It becomes our collective responsibility to look after the neglected and downtrodden sections of society," he said. "Let us resolve to defeat this mindset of inaction, neglect and contempt for this community by raising awareness and putting in our efforts to facilitate and bolster them," he added. He vowed to provide maximum funds and support if schools and other activities are taken up.

Earlier, the event was inaugurated by the chief minister. He emphasised the need for a resource fair like Abilities Expo-2017, which promotes inclusion in the society and shows the world a better sight of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Shallwani, special education secretary, said the department intended to organise such events for the betterment of special people and their families with a view to highlight the achievements and aspirations in future also. “We believe emphasis on the institutional care of the helpless and needy binds the government people,” he said. He appreciated the commendable work done by the Karachi Vocational Training Centre for the Abilities Expo.

Earlier, Robina Inam, founder member and principal of KVTC, said that Abilities Expo was a platform for the largely marginalised disabled community of Pakistan. This annual event will be used to publicly voice and share their concerns, showcase their abilities and skills to the world and find solutions readily available in Pakistan to their special needs.

Under the banner of Abilities Expo, the government of Sindh and the Karachi Vocational Training Centre for the Intellectually Challenged, created a go-to resource fair for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), providing equal opportunities to everyone in the community leading to a more inclusive society.

A world variety of talent exposition welcomed the audience in Hall 1, 2 & 3 of the Expo Centre, from tableau to karate performances, with sports like basketball and arts and vocational displays and product displays.

Abilities Expo platform catered to over an audience of 20,000 providing abilities enhancing products and services, employment and partnership opportunities for PWDs, their families, caregivers, Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools, welfare organisations, healthcare professionals and bridging the gap between services for PWDs in the public and private sector.

The event was also attended by noticeable members of the society, members of the armed forces, heads of international missions from Britain, US, Turkey, Russia, Switzerland and Malaysia and members of the government of Sindh.