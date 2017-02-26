Karachi - Chief Engineer and Provincial Commissioner of PIA Scouts Muhammad Aslam Tariq said on Saturday that it was the day of implementation of messages and principles of life of founder and chief scout of the world movement Sir Colonel Lord Robert Stephenson Smyth Baden-Powell.

“I pay a tribute to him on his birthday. Scouting provides love to all regardless of colour, race, religion, faith and nation. It gives the message of peace. People affiliated with scouting always have an upper hand,” Aslam said while speaking at the PIA Scouts Provincial Headquarters as a chief guest of the ceremony.

Provincial Commissioner Muhammad Aslam Tariq, Assistant Provincial Commissioner Qamar Shamim, Provincial Secretary Rashid Amin Dar, Deputy Provincial Secretary Shams Khan, Events Secretary Abdul Qadir Baloch and other provincial and district officials were welcomed by District Commissioner Tariq Jamil and Secretary Abdul Aziz of the organising district.

According to Provincial Secretary for Public Relations Syed Mehboob Qadri, there were more than 35 million scouts across the globe who were celebrating the birthday. PIA Scouts participated in different games. Engineering Scouts secured the first and second positions in two games. Admin Scouts secured two second positions. Model School Scouts secured the second position. Academy Scouts secured the second position. KBO Scouts secured the first position. Air Scouts secured the first and two second positions.

At the end, President Gold Medal Award, Chief Commissioner Pakistan Scouts Award, Chief Scout and Provincial Commissioner of PIA Award were distributed to the winning scouts.

Assistant Commissioner for Training of PIA Girl Scouts Zeenat Raheel was awarded the Wood Badge parchment and certificate on completion of her project.