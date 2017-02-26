HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the police forces of Sindh and Balochistan are preparing a plan to put in place an effective security along the provincial borders to stop the movement of terrorists.

"We are trying to formalise that the SSPs posted in the border districts of the two provinces do telephonic conversation daily to share information. As much part of Balochistan is in the jurisdiction of the civil armed forces, we are also talking to them," said the CM while talking to the media at the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, on Saturday.

The chief minister observed that terrorists took advantage of separate administrations of those bordering provinces. "They carry out an attack in one province and then escape to another province. But we have to end this," he said.

Shah said terrorism was not a provincial problem rather it had gripped the entire region and as such it required concerted efforts by all the defeat that menace.

Responding to a query, he ruled out that a network of the international terror outfit Daesh existed in Sindh. He said that terrorist organizations used the assets of each other. He cautioned all the people to be careful in their activities but put that clearly that threat of terror could not impede routine movement and activities of the people. "We need to be careful. We need to be united. We condemn terror and together we will defeat it," he said.

The CM said in reply to a question that any elements of any political party involved in terrorism would not be spared. He pointed out that the Pakistan People’s Party was itself a target of terrorism as it lost its leader Benazir Bhutto in a terrorist attack. To a query, he clarified that he wished that all the doctors in the health department quit their administrative positions and work as medical professionals. "In my recent meeting with Secretary Health I said I want that the doctors leave their administrative posts and dedicate themselves to their professional work," he said.

Earlier, while addressing the 16th convocation of LUMHS, he said the importance of the medical profession could not be emphasized more. "Your attention can save lives and neglect can harm one," he noted. Referring to the government doctors he said he was little disappointed with them due to their performance.

"In a recent meeting with the health officials I lost my temper," he recalled, referring to his dissatisfaction with the government doctors. He said the private sector was being engaged in the health services as some of the government hospitals had been handed over to their administrations while some others were being planned for the handover.

The chief minister praised the faculty of LUMHS saying that the university made excellent progress and that he was confident that the faculty would keep contributing their part. He said it was inspiring to see that the Bilawal Bhutto Medical College had been established in LUMHS and soon it would offer admissions.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Noshad A Shaikh in his speech said the graduation ceremony was the most significant and meaningful occasion in the university’s calendar. He informed that 419 undergraduates and 124 postgraduates were being awarded degrees and diplomas for their achievements.

"And the good news is that out of 419 graduates there are 327 female graduates which is around 80 percent passing out in 2017," he said. There were 210 MBBS graduates, 54 BDS graduates and 63 post graduates female students. He said the high number of female graduated indicated that LUMHS was producing a significant number of young female doctors and, therefore, empowering the nation's daughters equally in the arena of education.