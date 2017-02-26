KARACHI - Former Pakistan People’s Party leader Zulfiqar Mirza has described the Operation Raddul Fasaad as a major decision and demanded that the authorities also launch one such operation against the corrupt elements in the society.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after attending a hearing at an anti-terrorism court. The court on Saturday decided to indict former Sindh home minister and estranged PPP leader Zulfiqar Mirza in an arson attack and rioting case at the next date of hearing. The court provided the copies of the case to the accused.

Mirza said that Raddul Fasaad should be followed by ‘Raddul Corruption’ and those hiding after committing corruption should be brought to justice.

To a question about joining the PPP, Mirza said there was nothing final in politics and hastened to add that no reconciliation was possible with the murderers of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

It is pertinent to mention here that several opponents of PPP, including Jam Madad Ali, Nabil Gabol and Irfanullah Marwat, have announced joining PPP in recent days and the party had announced that more political personalities would be joining soon.

The Mirza family, MNA Fehmida Mirza and MPA Hasnain Mirza, are part of the PPP, but were not invited to party meetings, especially the meeting where party office-bearers were selected for Badin district.