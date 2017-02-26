SHIKARPUR - The local peace committee held a meeting on the prevailing security situation at Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Saturday.

Syed Hassan Raza presided over the meeting. Shikarpur SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui, Rangers DSR Manzoor Ahmed and representatives of religious parties, private schools, chamber of commerce, filling stations and marriage halls were also present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Hassan Raza said that it was decided at a meeting with Pano Aqil GOC that the security situation in the district would be monitored. He said it was decided at the meeting that private schools, filling stations, mosques, imambargahs, hotels and marriage halls should take security measures on a self-help basis.

In addition, CCTV cameras should be installed within 15 days at private schools, filling stations, hotels and marriage halls to avert any untoward incident. If anyone fails to comply with the instructions of the district administration, strict action would be taken against them, he said. Besides, boundary wall of the Civil Hospital would be constructed.

Hassan Raza directed the district health officer and medical superintendent of Civil Hospital to ensure presence of doctors at the hospital and keep all ambulances ready for any eventuality.

On the occasion, a religious party demanded a combing operation against terrorists under the supervision of the Pakistan Army in the district.

Shikarpur SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui said that it was prime responsibility of police to maintain law and order in the district. He said there was a shortage of police personnel therefore the police would impart security training to scouts in the district.

A special squad of motorcyclists has been set up in Shikarpur to cope with any untoward incident in the district, said SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui.

Speaking at a media briefing, the SSP said the special squad would patrol the district round the clock. ASP Muhammad Kaleem would monitor performance of the squad, he said.

ASP Muhammad Kaleem was also present on the occasion.