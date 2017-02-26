KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police on Saturday evening claimed to have arrested three suspects affiliated with a political party and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them.

Addressing a press conference at Police Headquarters, Garden, CTD SSP Omar Shahid Hamid said the police arrested the suspects after an exchange of fire at Jafar Tayar Society in Malir when a joint unit in-charge of the political party was trying to dump the arms and ammunition in a graveyard.

The weapons recovered included six Kalashnikovs, a light machine gun, six repeaters, two 7mm rifles, five pistols and hundreds of bullets. The suspects arrested were identified as Anwar Hussain, Asif Mumtaz and Khurram Shehryar. SSP Hamid said that recovered weapons were part of a huge cache of arms that was seized in Azizabad a few months ago.

Talking about progress on investigation into the Sehwan bombing, he said that detained suspect Usman was being questioned. The group involved in Shikarpur and Khanpur bombings was likely to be behind the Sehwan bombing. Replying to a question about key suspect Hafeez Brohi, the officer said that he has links with terrorists in Balochistan. He said that further investigation was under way.