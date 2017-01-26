KARACHI - Saleem Siddiqui, Project Director of mega water supply project, K-IV, has said that the project’s corridor is exclusively meant for water supply projects while no other organisation or person is entitled to use it.

He said that the K-4 canals would pass through the 1000-feet wide corridor, while the remaining land would be reserved for future water projects.

Presiding over a meeting with National Transmission and Distribution Company (NTDC), NESPAK, Usmani and Company and K- IV Field Management Unit engineers here on Wednesday, he said that water had a paramount significance and this should be borne in mind while constructing canals. He informed that 13500 acres of land had been acquired from the government of Sindh for the 124 kilometer-long project by adopting the legal procedures.

He made it clear that no other organisation could benefit from the land allotted specifically for the K-IV project; however permission could be granted to any organisation for a project of utmost national interest. “Any type of accommodation can be obtained on the K-IV corridor only after taking permission and concluding land and rent agreements, and after entering into a formal agreement, paying three years rent in advance,” he added.

He further explained that any construction in the vicinity of K-4 corridor must be at a distance of at least 50 meters from it; on both of its sides.

“Building any structure or erecting any tower within K-4 that radius would not be allowed,” K-IV project director said, and added, “Special measures would be taken for protecting site of the project.”

NTDC Project Director Fareed Siddiqui said on the occasion that around 1320 MW of Double Circuit Line was being laid from Port Qasim to Matiari Grid Station. It was decided that NTDC would ensure that its high voltage transmission lines and towers remain out of the K-IV Project area.

It was also decided that NESPAK and Usmani and Company would exchange information about the K-4 and transmission line projects after which another meeting would be convened for taking further course of action.