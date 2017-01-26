KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Senior Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Wednesday that people of the port city were being killed by consuming the contaminated water, while

party chairman Imran Khan has announced that after the Panama leaks case a march would be held against the environmental murder of Karachiites.

PTI leader expressed these views while talking to the media men here.

Advocate Riaz Afandi, Advocate Abid Akram, PTI Karachi chapter Vice President Raja Azhar and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Sindh leaders have submitted a detailed report to the judicial commission, constituted by the Supreme Court on a petition against the supply of contaminated water to the citizens of Sindh.

The commission, headed by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro, sought information from the citizens about the supply of contaminated drinking water.

Speaking to the media men, Haleem said that the contaminated water being supplied in province was spreading malaria, hepatitis, cancer, TB and other diseases.

He said that Hamal and Manchar Lakes of Sindh had already dried due to contamination while the Keenjhar Lake would soon follow suit.

He said a water testing laboratory had been set up at Chilya near Thatta, but it was not functional.

He further said that the drinking water is not being chlorinated. “The contamination of sea is a big factor behind global warming,” he added.

Haleem also said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan would strongly raise voice for the basic rights of people of Sindh, including Karachi.

“The province needs system’s change, as the scarcity of clean drinking water, gas, schools and hospitals is due to the corruption of rulers,” he said and added that PTI would change the system and dole out justice to the people.