KARACHI - At least eight persons were arrested in various raids and operations carried out in different localities of the metropolis on Wednesday. According to the law-enforcement agencies, raids were carried out in Lyari, Jamshed, Garden, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Nazimabad localities. Rangers spokesperson said that those arrested also included three militants, associated with a political party, while rest of the persons were associated with different criminal groups while one was associated with a militant outfit. The accused persons were shifted to unknown location for further investigation, while the Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.