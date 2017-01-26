KARACHI - At least eight persons were arrested in various raids and operations carried out in different localities of the metropolis on Wednesday. According to the law-enforcement agencies, raids were carried out in Lyari, Jamshed, Garden, Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Nazimabad localities. Rangers spokesperson said that those arrested also included three militants, associated with a political party, while rest of the persons were associated with different criminal groups while one was associated with a militant outfit. The accused persons were shifted to unknown location for further investigation, while the Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-Jan-2017 here.
LEAs arrest eight alleged criminals
comments powered by Disqus