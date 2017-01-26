KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has hinted at going to the apex court, if powers are not transferred to the local bodies.

Talking to media men during a visit to the University Road, which is being rebuilt, the mayor said, “We are making it sure that new water and sewerage lines are laid around the University Road so after its construction, it could be saved from water leakage.”

He was accompanied by DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, UC22 Chairman Abdus Salam Khan, Vice Chairman Muhammed Ghaus, Technical Services DG Shahab Anwer, Project Engineer Ishrat Zaidi, Project Manager Sami Khan and other officers.

He said, “We have to build this city with the same spirit with which we build our homes.” He added that people of Karachi would be facilitated with the completion of development projects.

He assured that this would be ensured that money collected from people in the form of taxes was utilised for the development and progress of the city.

“Works worth billions of rupees must not be done without proper planning,” Wasim said, and added, “The citizens of Karachi will themselves monitor these works and we are ready to go to the Supreme Court, if powers were not given.” The mayor, on this occasion, announced to give medal to the firm which would lay the water and sewerage pipelines and rebuild the road as per international standards.

It may be noted here that the Sindh government is rebuilding the University Road at a cost of Rs884million, and is scheduled to be finished by June this year.