KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in the embezzlement of millions of rupees.

According to NAB spokesperson, NAB Karachi, during separate raids, arrested one proclaimed offender and one absconder, who were wanted in six references. One of them Muhammad Farhan Arif was arrested from his residence located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was a proclaimed offender, and was wanted in Reference No 26/2015 (State versus Muhammad Khurram & others). He had been charged with illegally benefitting from Rs22.5 million in a financial transaction of Rs40 million, carried out by accused Muhammad Khurram and Abdul Ghaffar, employees of M/s IGI Finex Securities Pvt Ltd (an investment company). Both Khurram and Abdul Ghaffar are already serving their term of seven years in prison and five years of rigorous imprisonment, while Muhammad Farhan will be produced in Accountability Court on Thursday. Separately, an absconder, Haroon Rasheed, was arrested from Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He had been on the run for more than a decade and was wanted in five references.

He was ex-custom clearing agent Gwadar and had been accused of receiving illegal rebate on the basis of fake exports of Art Silk Fabrics and glass marble in connivance with Imtiaz Ali Taj, the then M/S Charlie Enterprises CEO, thus causing a loss of Rs66 million to the national exchequer.

The accused has been remanded in police’s custody.