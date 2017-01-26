KARACHI - Police has registered a case in connection with an attack on singer-turned-actress Sanam Abbasi’s home and later harassing her.

The singer lodged a complaint with Aziz Bhatti police station on Wednesday that four men entered her house located in Shanti Nagar area of Aziz Bhatti late on Tuesday night. “The men assaulted me and my husband and tried to harass me,” the singer stated in her recorded statement.

FIR No 20/17 was registered on behalf of Sanam against four suspects.

SHO Rahim Chandio said that police had initiated probe into the incident after lodging a case against the nominated suspects.

A key suspect, Farhan Sehto, has been arrested while police is looking for the remaining three.

The officer said that Sehto was a neighbour of the complainant and the incident had occurred over throwing of the garbage.

On the other hand, Sindh Fankar Welfare Trust President Hameed Bhutto has condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of all the culprits involved in harassing and assaulting the actress.