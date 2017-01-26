KARACHI - Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill, 2017, according to which children below 14 years of age could not be employed and in case of violation six-month imprisonment and a fine of Rs50,000 would be the penalties, while imprisonment for a period of three years and Rs100, 000 as fine would be the penalties for those who were found employing the children at dangerous workplaces.

Introducing the bill in the House, Senior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro spoke of objectives of the legislation, and said that employment of children in lieu of meager wages was a chronic issue, which earlier was the federal subject, but after the 18th Amendment it had now become the responsibility of the provincial government. “That’s why the Sindh government is doing legislation on the issue,” he explained. He said the bill would help those children, who worked at factories and other workplaces to support their poor families.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM leader Syed Sardar Ahmed appreciated the legislation, and suggested that it would be better if, beside workplaces, domestic places were also included in the bill.

Khuhro replied that soon a separate law would be enacted for domestic employees.

Supporting the bill, PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi termed it need of the hour, but suggested that it would be better if members of this House were also provided an opportunity to study it and give their inputs on it. PPP member Ghazala Siyal and MQM member Ms Heer Soho also supported the bill.

Earlier, responding to a call attention notice, Senior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro informed the House that devolvement work on 22 different places in Karachi was going on due to which there were frequent severe traffic gridlocks. “But after their completion, these projects would benefit the people,” he added.

PTI member Khurram Sher Zaman, in his call attention notice, had inquired from the minister the reasons for frequent traffic jams in the city almost throughout the day and the steps taken to deal with them.

The minister replied that the government was striving to develop Karachi, which had six districts and a population of 25 million people. “So a number of development schemes are underway due to which people are facing traffic jams,” he reasoned. He said that encroachments were the other reason for these gridlocks besides increase in vehicles and shortage of parking areas. Khuhro said traffic department had pinpointed 26 spots where existed traffic pressure. “But as soon as the development works are over the traffic flow will improve,” he hoped.

Replying to another call attention notice, Sindh Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mahendaro informed the House that salaries of lady health workers, supervisors and other staff had been released and he had in his hand government’s notification issued for the purpose.

MQM member Naheed Begum, in her call attention notice, had inquired from the minister the reason for the non-payment of salaries of lady health workers for the last few months.

Khuhro presented the 2nd Biannual Monitoring Report on the implementation of National Finance Commission (NFC) Award for the period from January-June, 2016 in the house.

At the session, which began at 1123 hours against the scheduled time of 1000 hours, mandatory question answer session of health department was held.

Later, the House was adjourned till Thursday morning after completion of agenda.