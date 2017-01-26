KARACHI - The son-in-law of deputy general secretary of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), who was targeted and killed, was laid to rest here on Wednesday.

Maulana Qari Muhammad Kazim, the son-in-law of MWM leader Maulana Muhammad Hussain Kareemi, was gunned down late Tuesday night near Munawar Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar when he was on his way back home on his motorcycle.

Police officials said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle shot him dead. “He was shot thrice and died at the spot,” they elaborated.

The body of the deceased was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar SHO Niaz Panwar said that Kazim had apparently been killed on sectarian grounds, but added that the case was being investigated from different angles.

The officer said that empty shells of the bullets, used in his killing, were recovered from the crime scene and sent to the forensic division of the Sindh Police. “Case has been registered against unidentified assailants,” he informed.

Deceased funeral prayers were offered at Numaish Chowrangi after Zuhrain prayers, which, besides his family members, were also attended by large number of people. The participants of funeral prayers also staged a protest over the incident and shouted slogans against the banned outfits.

He was then buried at Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard.

Following the incident, MWM held a press conference at the organisation’s provincial office at Numaish Chowrangi, where MWM central leader Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi condemned the killing and demanded that the government should take stern action against the militant organisations as that was what had been agreed under the National Action Plan.

“Two of our community members have so far been killed in two days in a fresh wave of sectarian violence, and the government and law-enforcement agencies remain silent,” he said.

Rizvi called upon the government and law- enforcement agencies to launch a proper crackdown against the militant organisations operating in the city despite the three-year long Karachi .

Subsequent to the killings of two persons of Shia community in two consecutive attacks, Shia Ulema Council has warned the government of holding protest demonstrations from Friday (January 27).