KARACHI - Innovative projects, designed and developed by the students of Sir Syed University of Engineering and

Technology (SSUET), have won the final round of Global Cleantech Innovation Programme, organised by United Nations Industrial Development organisation (UNIDO).

SSUET sources, while sharing details of the feat here on Wednesday, said that Umer Talha of Telecommunication Engineering Department had won a prize of worth $20,000 in the National Winners Category and Ayesha Feroze of Biomedical Engineering Department had clinched the prize money of $15,000 in the Women Entrepreneur Category.

Both the students, leaders of their respective projects, are said to be leaving for Silicon Valley United States of America to participate in the final international competition to be held there soon. “The visit will also provide them with an opportunity for further training,” SSUET official said.

He mentioned that UNIDO competition was for the commercialization of start-ups and young minds, and was held simultaneously in seven different countries including Pakistan.

“Initially 84 projects were shortlisted from all over the country and in the final round five projects were selected of which two were from SSUET,” he informed.