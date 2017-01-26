KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Hafiz Hamdullah has criticised what he called the Sindh government’s witch-hunting of clerics and seminaries, and charged that the rulers are showing anti-Islam mentality to appease the West.

Addressing a press conference held here at Qasar-e-Naz on Wednesday, the senator said that according to the Constitution of Pakistan no law could be enacted against the teachings of Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), but Pakistan People’s Party’s Sindh government was violating the constitution by deliberately targeting pro-Islamic traditions and institutions as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

He said that JUI was ready for the registration and accountability of all seminaries if the government showed readiness to adopt a saner approach.

Hamdullah further said that Sindh is known as the gateway of Islam, but it rulers were bent upon introducing secular and anti-Islamic culture in the province.

Further criticising the Sindh government, he said that while on one hand, it had failed to clean its cities and towns and provide protection even to the MPAs, on the other it was always ready to spend all its energies on harassing religious elements.

To a query, he replied that even many highly respected and credible seminaries had been dubbed as suspicious by the government, which showed its real intentions.