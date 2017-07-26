SHIKARPUR - Around 10 suspects were arrested and arms were also recovered from their possession as a result of a joint search operation launched by police and Rangers against miscreants in Katcha areas of Sultankot, Abdul Khaliq Pindrani and Qadir Bux Pandrani here early Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson for SSP Shikarpur Athar Channa informed this scribe that on the directives of SSP, a joint search operation had been initiated against miscreants to prevent any untoward incident in the district. “During the operation, heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the entry and exit points and smashed sanctuaries of terrorists/criminals, which had remained their safe havens for a long time in the past.

He further informed that 10 suspects were also arrested while arms were recovered from their possession.

The operation was continuing till the filing of this story.

Four Afghan nationals held

Separately, Shikarpur Police rounded up four Afghan nationals, who were traveling without valid documents.

Investigation was underway till the filing of this news.