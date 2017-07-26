MIRPURKHAS - A 12-year-old boy committed suicide while a body of an unknown person was recovered from a water course near Sindhri on Tuesday. Reports say that Prem Kumar, 12, hanged himself with a tree near Mirwah Gorchani. Police shifted the body to rural health center for the completion of legal formalities.

Body of the deceased was handed over to this family, while cause of the suicide is said to be a domestic affair. In another incident, villagers spotted a body of an unidentified person in a water course that was shifted to a nearby medical center by local police for identification. However, body’s identity could not be established till the filing of this news.