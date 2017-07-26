KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Human Rights and Special Education, Rehana Leghari on Tuesday called upon teachers and educational institutes to fully participate in the plantation campaign launched by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency. In a statement, Rehana Leghari has directed all regional and deputy directors, principals and incharges of the schools to vibrantly participate in the ongoing Monsoon Plantation Campaign launched by the EPA Sindh from July 15. She has also appealed to the masses to cooperate with the Sindh Government in developing greenery to improve environment.