KARACHI - Oil tankers parking terminal in Zulfiqarabad will be inaugurated on 27 July, as all arrangements have been finalised at the terminal including fire brigade station and rescue unit, dispensary and canteen for tanker drivers and other persons.

This was stated by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar during a visit of the Zulfiqarabad Oil tankers parking terminal along with the Home Secretary Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez on Tuesday.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Asghar Abbas Shaikh, Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Director Charged Parking Mukhtar Hussain, XEN ZOTPT Manzoor Burney, director M&E Shafi Chachar, director Transport and Communication S M Taha, representatives of oil marketing firm and others were also present on this occasion.

The mayor said with this terminal being made operational an old problem of city has been solved and now all oil tankers from different areas of city would be parked in this terminal.

He expressed hope that oil tankers owners would cooperate in this connection.

Akhtar inspected the facilities provided at the terminal including fire brigade station and Rescue Unit, Dispensary, Canteen and other facilities. He said spare parts and tanker’s repairing shops were also made available here. Six time zones were setup for filling of tankers and a tanker will be sent for filling after every four hours.

Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez said law enforcement agencies were providing full cooperation for shifting of oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad Oil tankers parking terminal.