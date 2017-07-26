KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial on Tuesday ordered Karachi police to speed up crackdown against the criminals and terrorists in the city.

While Rangers DG, on the other hand, has announced Rs10 million reward money for those providing assistance to the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the arrest of those involved in a series of attacks on policemen in Karachi.

“The terrorists involved in the killings of cops should be arrested immediately while a crackdown against anti-peace elements should be launched with full force,” Sial ordered. “Motorcycle squads should also accompany the police mobiles for swift action.”

The provincial home minister was chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday over the current law and order situation. Additional IG Karachi, AIG Traffic, Additional IG Counter Terrorism Department, DIG East and District Malir SSP also attended the meeting.

“The consecutive terrorist attacks in Karachi should be stopped and the protection of lives and properties of people be ensured,” Sial ordered. “Intermittent attacks on police point to an alarming law and order situation, and this will no longer be tolerated,” he said categorically.

The home minister also ordered for phase- wise training and refresher courses of police officials and cops and said that all the personnel of range police as well as of traffic and CTD police should be engaged in shooting practices and they should be equipped with sophisticated weapons. He said that there should be a strong coordination between the traffic police and the district police and they should adopt the standard operating system (SOPs).

A similar meeting was also held at Rangers Headquarters in Karachi, which was supervised by DG Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed and was attended by Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebu and other senior officials of Rangers and police to review the law and order situation in the city. “Strong coordination between the law enforcement agencies was stressed while the strategy to start joint operations by the LEAs was also devised in the meeting in order to counter the terrorist attacks,” reads a Rangers statement.