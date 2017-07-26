KARACHI - The Sindh Finance Department has allowed enhancement in stipend to nurse students working under the Sindh Health Department with effect from July 1, 2017.

The ‘Nursing Category-BS-16 the name of allowances stipend of nurse students enhanced from Rs 6,860 to 15,880.

The allowances stipend is increased with the approval of the competent authority that is the Chief Minister of Sindh, said a statement on Tuesday.