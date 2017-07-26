SUKKUR - The funeral prayer of a traffic police constable Muhammad Khan Chachar, who was shot dead in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi on Monday, was offered at his native town Pano Aqil on Tuesday.

Those who attended his funeral prayer included DIG Sukkur Range Syed Feroze Shah, SSP Sukkur Masud Bangash, other police officials and policemen, prominent figures of the area, relatives of the deceased and friends besides the workers and leaders of political parties and social organisations.

The deceased was laid to rest with complete honour. He was presented the guard of honour by smart police contingents.