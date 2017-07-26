Kandhkot - A three-day training session on disaster management got underway here on Tuesday under the auspices of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Heads of departments such as Revenue, Irrigation, Police, non- government organisations and journalists attended the first day of the session, which is being held at District Complex. The locals also turned up in reasonable numbers.

The event was moderated by Director Response Lt Colonel Khuda Bux and Deputy Director NDMA Bushra Hassan.

Tips were given in the session as to how to tackle all disaster- like situations such as floods, earthquakes, collapse of buildings, incidents of fire and other such incidents.

The participants were also encouraged to ensure affective response during such situations. NDMA team also invited the officials of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to share their knowledge and expertise with the participants.

After the session, Director Response Lt Colonel Khuda Bux and Deputy Director Bushra Hassan told the reporters that people of these remote areas must be aware of disaster management. Main purpose of the training is to acquaint them with the techniques to tackle emergencies such as floods, incidents of fire and others,” they added. Deputy Commissioner Munawar Ali Mithyani was the chief guest on the session.